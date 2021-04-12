Peter D. Honer, 87, St. Joseph

March 13, 1934 - April 11, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Peter D. Honer, 87, of St. Joseph will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Peter passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital with daughter, Linda by his side. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday both at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Peter was born on March 13, 1934 in St. Cloud to the late M.J. Honer and Catherine Gullas. He graduated from Tech High School. Peter was employed by Great Northern/Burlington Northern Railroad Road from 1952-1995. He married Leora Cherne in July of 1967 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph and lived most of his married life in St. Joseph. They also lived in Waverly, Nebraska for 10 years. Peter was a member of St. Joseph’s Parish, the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club, NARVE and the St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622.

Peter enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, making bird houses and helping Leora make quilts for their children and grandchildren and cheering on the Twins and Vikings. Above all, he treasured spending time with his children, family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Ruth Ostendorf of St. Cloud, Linda Ketola of St. Cloud, James (Joyce) Honer of St. Stephen, Mark Honer (Linda Harris) of St. Stephen, Sandra (Scott) Rosenberger of St. Cloud, Sharon (Richard) Carlson of Topeka, Kansas, Ronald (Ellen) Cherne of Brainerd, LeRoy (Patty) Cherne of St. Joseph, Mary Lou (David) Smith of Andover, Lloyd (Linda) Cherne of Pierz, John (Bernadine) Cherne of St. Joseph; 36 grandchildren; 80 great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Leora in 2017; daughter, Colleen Cherne; and son-in-law, Jeff Ketola.

A heartfelt thank you to Ridgeview Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids and the St. Cloud Hospital Med-1 Unit for their compassionate care.

Memorials are preferred.