Pequot Lakes Man Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes

BRAINERD -- A Crow Wing County man has been charged for allegedly not paying taxes over a three-year period.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office recently charged Timothy Nunn of Pequot Lakes with three felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and three felony counts of failing to pay income tax.

According to the complaint, Nunn failed to file his state income tax returns from 2018 through 2020. The complaint states Nunn earned enough income during those years doing tiling and other work to be required to file taxes.

According to the complaint, Nunn owes over $72,700.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

