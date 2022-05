ST. CLOUD - Pepperjax Grill on Divison Street in St. Cloud has closed.

A sign on the door says, 'this location is closed permanently".

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky

Pepperjax Grill opened at 3219 Division Street in February of 2015. In September of that same year, they expanded and added a drive-thru.

They were known for famous Philly sandwiches, gourmet rice bowls, and giant burritos.

Before it was a Pepperjax Grill that building was a Qdoba Mexican Grill.