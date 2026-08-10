March 24, 1938 – August 8th, 2026

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Margaret Ann “Peggy” (Hall) Farrah, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on August 8th, 2026. Born in Minneapolis on March 24, 1938, she was the daughter of Harleth and Ruby Mae Hall. She graduated from Patrick Henry High School in 1956, where she was a first-chair saxophonist in the school’s championship marching band.

Always hard-working and independent, she got her first job at 15 as a car hop, followed by a job at the dime store, and then selling popcorn at the Orpheum Theater. She married her high school sweetheart, Michael B. McLaughlin, in 1956. She held a job in federal civil service, and then transitioned to the full-time and cherished role of raising 4 children. She later married Dr. George A. Farrah in St. Cloud. She worked for over 20 years at St. Cloud State University before retiring in 1998.

Peggy had a love for reading and was on a lifelong spiritual journey of personal growth. She was an organic gardener, a self-taught genealogy researcher, and a student of the Spanish language. In her later years, she turned her love of antiques into a pastime, finding success as an eBay seller. She was a devoted fan of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Vikings, even when she had to close her eyes because they were too tough to watch.

After moving to Country Manor Senior Apartments, she remained active, volunteering to manage the resident library and delivering mail to her neighbors.

Peggy will be remembered as the selfless, loving, supportive center of the family. She always had words of encouragement and took immense pride in the milestones of her children and grandchildren, attending sporting events and serving as the willing audience for hours of living room performances. Her legacy of resilience, humor, generosity, and strength lives on in the family she loved so deeply.

Peggy is survived by her children Michael (Letty) McLaughlin Jr., Sandy (Raymond) Orton, John McLaughlin (Laura Schramel); siblings Dick Hall, and Patsy True; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard "Rick" Allen McLaughlin; her sister, Gwen Schmidt, and her husband, Dr. George A. Farrah.

A special heartfelt thank you to Mom’s end-of-life care team-you are special people. We are so grateful to St Croix Hospice; you have been a blessing. Thank you, nurse Jessica for the deep care and kindness you showed our mom over the past couple of years. Thank you Mark, you were one of the many of mom’s favorites on the Country Manor Campus. And, thank you to Monica for ALL that you do. Your support is appreciated

A celebration of her memory will be held on Friday August 14th from 1-4 PM at Jack and Jim’s in Foley, MN. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting your local library in Peggy’s honor.