Peggy C. Poff, 74, Paynesville

December 18, 1947 - June 25, 2022

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at River of Life Church in Cold Spring for Peggy C. Poff, age 74, who died Saturday at Paynesville Health Care Center, Paynesville, MN. There will be a visitation at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Peggy was born on December 18, 1947 in Bartlesville, OK to Dorman and Marjorie (Jones) Updike. She married Virgil Poff on September 12, 1970, in Maryville, MO. Peggy worked as an upholster and enjoyed sewing, reading, jewelry making, trips to the family cabin and especially spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Steven, Ronnie, Jeanette (Mark) Hennen; grandchildren, Justin, Morgan, Jeremy, Steven; great-grandchildren, Mavrie, Maverick and Brecken; siblings, Jan, Mary, Judy, Bobby, and Gary.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Susie; and her husband, Virgil (2021).