Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Crossing the Highway in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 95 in Cambridge in Isanti County.

Troopers say a van was going east on the highway in the right lane near Nixon Street when it struck 63-year-old Jennifer Cottrell. She died in the collision. Her hometown is not listed by the State Patrol.

The man driving the van was not hurt.

