Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Crossing the Highway in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE -- A woman was struck and killed while trying to cross a highway on Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Highway 95 in Cambridge in Isanti County.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say a van was going east on the highway in the right lane near Nixon Street when it struck 63-year-old Jennifer Cottrell. She died in the collision. Her hometown is not listed by the State Patrol.

The man driving the van was not hurt.

Autocross Returns to St. Cloud, Circuit Coming in 2022

 

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top