Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 169 in Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN -- A 19-year-old man was struck and killed by a car on Highway 169 in Zimmerman. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 a.m. Monday in Livonia Township in Sherburne County.

Troopers say a car driven by 19-year-old Brady Puchalla of Princeton was going north on the highway in the left lane when 19-year-old Joshua Bartlett walked out into the lane from the median and was hit by the car.

Bartlett was pronounced dead.

Puchalla was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

