Pearl M. Cordie, 98, St. Cloud

September 23, 1921 - February 26, 2020

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cathedral for Pearl M. Cordie, age 98, of St. Cloud, who passed away on Wednesday, March 26, 2020 at the Country Manor Campus in Sartell. Reverend Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will in St. Thomas Aquinas Parish Cemetery in St. Paul Park at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Visitation will also be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the Church.

Pearl was born on September 23, 1921 to Albert and Mary (Meyer) Schlagheck in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She grew up in the St. Cloud area, graduating from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1939. Pearl honorably served her country in the United States Army Women’s Army Corps during World War II; stationed in the Philippines from 1943-1945. She was united in marriage to Edward J. Cordie on August 30, 1948 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. In 1955, they moved to Newport where they lived for 18 years. After Edward’s death in 1973, Pearl returned to the St. Cloud area. She worked for Stearns Manufacturing for 13 years, retiring in 1986. Pearl was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and the St. Cloud VFW Granite Post #428.

Pearl was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her world and she was a loyal, proud and supportive example of womanhood for them. She will be remembered for being a strong and independent woman, whether she was shoveling snow before going to work or getting her drivers license in her 50s. Pearl was a devout Catholic and gave of her time and talents by volunteering at Church. She also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins, going for walks, anything chocolate and sitting on her porch with a beer and potato chips with her friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Sandra) of Sartell; granddaughters, Tasmin of New Jersey, Lissa (Andrew) Carlson of New Mexico and Alison (Jeremy) Thomas of Vermont; great-granddaughters, Laila and Adalyn Nikodym, Willow Thomas and Ivy Carlson; brother, Dale; sister, Bernice Dillon; sisters-in-law, Cleo Schlagheck and Betty Schlagheck; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; brothers, Emil (Mary), Ward (MaryKay), Alan, Omar and Orville; sister, Beatrice; sister-in-law, Helen Schlagheck; and brother-in-law, William Dillon.

A special thank you to the staff of Country Manor Campus for their loving and compassionate care of Pearl. A special thanks also to Pearl’s neighbors, Dolly and Mo Roach for their help and friendship with Pearl and her brother, Dale, who faithfully brought communion to Pearl at Country Manor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred.