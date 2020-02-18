Pearl A. Schreifels, 90, St. Cloud

July 18, 1929 - February 12, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Pearl A. Schreifels, 90, of St. Cloud will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Pearl passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Park Gardens of Fergus Falls. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud with parish prayers at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday one hour prior to services at the church.

Pearl was born on July 18, 1929 in St. Cloud to the late Ara and Elva (Ramsey) Allen. She married Ervin J. Schreifels on June 26, 1948 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. They were married 51 years. Pearl managed the Children’s Shop for 10 years. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish and their Befriender Program. She was a past member of St. Anthony’s Parish and Christian Women.

Pearl loved crafts of all kinds including: sewing, knitting afghans, making quilts and designing purses. She gifted many to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Pearl is survived by her children, Sharon (Chuck) Kampa of Fergus Falls, Doug (Bette) and Paula (Greg) Peterson both of St Cloud, Diane (Gary) Yamry of Niagara, Wisconsin, Philip of Rice; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin in 2000; sisters, Inez Nolde and Elva “Sis” Holmstrom; and brothers, Floyd, Clarence “Bud”, Truman and Ara “Sonny” Allen.

A heartfelt thank you to Park Gardens of Fergus Falls for their loving and compassionate care.