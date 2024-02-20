Paynesville Township Crash Injures Driver Saturday

PAYNESVILLE TWP (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash east of Paynesville sent a driver to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a two-vehicle crash in Paynesville Township at 5:04 pm.

Officials determined a Ford F-150 pickup, driven by 71-year-old Richard Lahr of Paynesville, was driving west on 180th Street while a Mazda 3 SUV, driven by 22-year-old Annabelle Scafe of Welch, was driving south on 263rd Avenue.

Due to icy conditions, Lahr slid past a stop sign and into the intersection. Scafe was unable to stop to avoid the crash.

Scafe was sent to Paynesville Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

