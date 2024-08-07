Paynesville Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Second Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man who was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, has been given additional time for sexually assaulting another girl who was between 13 and 16 years old.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 42-year-old Matthew Steinemann to a 15-year sentence that runs concurrent with the previous sentence. It means Steinemann will serve the lengthier of the two sentences.

One of the victims said the sexual abuse happened in 2016 while the other victim said the abuse occurred between 2019 and 2023.

In separate case files, the girls told authorities Steinemann would sexually assault them in their rooms and give them alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes to stay quiet.

Steinemann pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct against the second victim. A jury convicted him on two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct back in March for the crimes against the first child.

Steinemann gets credit for serving 173 days in the county jail.

