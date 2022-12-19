Paynesville Man Pleads Guilty to Firing Gunshots at Another Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of breaking into a home, brandishing a gun, and firing shots at one of the victims has changed his plea to guilty.

Thirty-three-year-old Elliot Barg pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He'll be sentenced at the end of February. Three other charges are expected to be dismissed at that time.

Police responded to a gun complaint at a home in the 30-thousand block of County Road 28 in Paynesville Township last February.

According to the complaint, a woman said she was estranged from her husband, had changed the locks on the house, and that Barg was living elsewhere. She told officers that she had spent the night at the home with another man. And, Barg burst into the home at 6:00 a.m. the next morning holding a handgun. She said he chambered a round and said it was time for the man to leave.

The victim quickly put on his shoes, got into his vehicle, and started leaving. Court records show Barg aimed the gun at the man's vehicle and fired three shots.

Barg is then accused of following the victim until the victim pulled into the police department.

Officers later found Barg at his job and arrested him. Police say they found a 9mm handgun on Barg and used a search warrant to match shell casings found at the scene to those found in a fish house where Barg had been living.

