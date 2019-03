PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville man was hurt when the pickup he was driving pulled out in front of a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 8:00 p.m.Thursday at the intersection of Highway 23 and Lake Avenue North in Paynesville.

Forty-one-year-old Jacob Schmitz was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, a 61-year-old Glenwood man, was not hurt.