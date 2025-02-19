Paynesville Man Formally Charged With Shooting at Police Officers

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville man accused of shooting at police officers during a standoff on Saturday has been formally charged.

Fifty-eight-year-old Nicholas Kaufenberg is charged with eight counts, including six counts of felony 1st-degree assault by use of deadly force against a peace officer. The other two counts are misdemeanor domestic assault charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman inside the home was working on a puzzle Friday night when Kaufenberg came into her room and began yelling at her and calling her names.

The woman said she told Kaufenberg to go buy more alcohol. When he left the home, the woman locked the bathroom door and pushed a dresser in front of the bedroom door to block it.

Court records show she got a text message at around 1:45 a.m. saying his life would be better without her. She feared it meant he might kill her.

On Saturday morning, Kaufenberg tried forcing his way into the bedroom, but instead, the woman went to let her dogs out.

Kaufenberg is accused of pushing her up against the wall continuing to yell at her and call her names. She was able to push him to the ground, call the police, and leave the house.

The police standoff ensued with Kaufenberg allegedly telling officers he had guns in the house and if they came into his house it would go bad for them. Police say he also said it wasn't a threat, it was a promise.

Authorities cut power to the house at around 6:30 p.m. and deployed tear gas. The complaint alleges Kaufenberg fired two or three rounds from a shotgun out a bedroom window, hitting one of the officer's safety glasses.

No officers ever returned fire and Kaufenberg walked out of the house minutes later and was arrested.

