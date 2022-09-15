“Paw Patrol Live” Is Coming To Minneapolis In April

If your young child is anything like mine, they LOVE Paw Patrol. Whether its the television show, the movie, the toys... or all of the above, kids just can't seem to get enough of Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Liberty, Rocky, Zuma and the rest of the gang... even naughty Mayor Humdinger.

A "Paw Patrol Live" show is coming to the State Theatre in Minneapolis in April!

Paw Patrol Live:

Calling all good citizens! The PAW Patrol is yelping for help as they face their greatest challenge yet. Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world. It’s up to the pups to catch those clones, rescue Robo Dog and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO!

There are several shows scheduled for Minneapolis from April 28-30. There is a 6 p.m. show April 28th and shows at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 29th and 30th.

Tickets are not on sale yet but appear to cost between $24-$149 based on Ticketmaster's site.

The show is called "The Great Pirate Adventure:"

X barks the spot in PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure”! It’s Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, and Mayor Goodway is getting ready for a big celebration! But first, Ryder and his team of pirate pups must rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. When they do, they also discover a secret pirate treasure map! The PAW Patrol set out over land and sea to find the treasure for Mayor Goodway’s celebration before Mayor Humdinger finds it first! The pups will need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including some help from the newest pup … Tracker!