Pauline Jeanette Oehrlein, 83, St. Cloud

May 24, 1935 - August 2, 2018

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M., on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Pauline Jeanette Oehrlein age 83 of St. Cloud, MN. She passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Burial will at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery at Little Falls, MN. Visitation will from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, August 6, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 6:00 P.M. on Monday at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Pauly was born on May 24, 1935 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Lawrence and Catherine (Tilley) Schmit. She attended catholic school in St. Cloud and graduated from Cathedral High School. She was united in marriage to Clarence Oehrlein on September 17, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Four children were born to this union.

She stayed at home to raise her children, but also did the bookwork for her husband’s trucking company for 30 years right in their house. Over the years, Pauly and Clarence were member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, and later St. Augustine’s Catholic Church when they moved to the east side in 1974. She was active in the community and was member of St. Cloud Lion’s Club, a member of St. Augustine’s Catholic Church and was in the church choir. She enjoyed Bowling, Art Painting, shopping and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Pauly was preceded in death by one brother James Schmit and a sister-in-law Kathleen Schmit and one brother-in-law, Dave Marchwick.

She is survived by: her husband of 63 years, Clarence of St. Cloud, MN; four children, Michael (Carrie) Oehrlein of Clearwater, MN, Jody Oehrlein of Waite Park, MN, Linda (Ron) Loch of Alexandria, MN, and John (Lisa) Oehrlein of St. Cloud, MN, 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, three sisters, Mary Jo Schmit of Denver, CO, Barbara Marchwick of Lewiston, MN, and Catherine Schmit of Aurora, CO; three brothers, Don (Jean) Schmit of Helena, MT, Bob Schmit of St. Cloud, MN, and John (Cathy) Schmit of Helena, MT, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Memorials are requested to Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota, 8085 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN 55426.