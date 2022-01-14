Paulette K. Mills, 62, Richmond

April 10, 1959 - January 9, 2022

Prayer Service will be 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Paulette Mills, age 62, who passed away Sunday at CentraCare Hospital in Paynesville. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Eden Valley at a later date. Visitation will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Paulette was born April 10, 1959 in Hutchinson to Wyvil & Mary (McDonald) Hoff. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1979. Paulette married Darcy Mills on August 21, 1984 in Glenwood. She was a hard-worker and enjoyed needle-work, playing cards, Domino’s, and canning. People especially enjoyed her canned pickles.

Paulette is survived by her husband, Darcy of Richmond; step-son, Ethan Mills of Kettle Falls, WA; and sister, Theresa Nolte of Iowa. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elizabeth in 2016; and sister, Lois Gilberts.