Paula Marie Conrad, 73, Cold Spring

February 22, 1951 - January 30, 2025

Paula Marie Conrad, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and community member, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at the age of 73. She was born on February 22, 1951, in Minneapolis to William John Graves and Francis Theresa Rogers. Raised in Saint Cloud alongside her five brothers, she graduated from Cathedral High School and later earned an associate’s degree in Sales and Management from St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

Throughout her life, Paula was known for her diverse interests and tireless work ethic. She worked in various roles, including as a daycare provider, a manager at Hardee's, a product promotions associate at Sam’s Club, and a ski instructor at Powder Ridge. Her passion for service and community extended beyond her professional life. She was an active participant in the Stroia Ballet Company, where she was both a dancer and seamstress, and contributed to the Great Northern Theater Company, St. Boniface Church choir, and local parish festivals. Paula was also deeply involved in the American Cancer Society, organizing events such as Relay for Life and Daffodil Days, and was a member of Al-Anon.

Paula had a deep love for the outdoors, especially horseback riding with her horse Simba at Valley Creek Farm, and cherished spending time at her family’s cabin in northern Minnesota. She also hosted three German exchange students, a testament to her warm and welcoming nature. Paula never forgot an extended family member’s birthday or anniversary, a reflection of her deep love and thoughtfulness toward those closest to her. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did, from tending to her home’s flower gardens to socializing at gatherings, where she was always the last one to leave.

Preceded in death by her parents, Paula is survived by her husband, James Walter Conrad; her children, Cathleen Connoy, Lance (Angelika) Conrad, and Anthony (Brenna Bryant) Conrad; her grandchildren, Xenia Connoy, Sophie Conrad, Kaleb Conrad, and Reese Conrad; and her brothers, John (Denise), Jim (Julie), Bill (Jyl), Dave (Cindy), and Mike (Kris) Graves.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to P. Samantha Daniel for her exceptional caregiving and friendship, as well as to St. Cloud Hospital, Cold Spring Assumption Home, and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care, and to Julie and the staff at "A Home For The Day".

A Mass will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 12, 2025, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday in the church narthex.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund or the Dementia Society of America.