Paul W. Ledbury, 83, St. Joseph

April 16, 1935 - September 2, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Paul W. Ledbury, 83, of St. Joseph will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Joseph. Paul passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. Inurnment will be in St. Stephen’s Parish Cemetery, St. Stephen.

Visitation will begin at 12 Noon on Thursday at the funeral home.

Paul was born on April 16, 1935 in Sarles, North Dakota to Frank and Nettie (Funk) Ledbury. He proudly served in the US Army. Paul and his wife moved to the St. Stephen area during their retirement years, and recently moved to St. Joseph.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; children, Douglas (Laura) of Mesa, AZ, Daniel of Surprise, AZ, Teresa (Kevin) Stock of St. Joseph, Regina (Brian) Matschi of Apple Valley; grandchildren, Hannah (Brock) Gates, Allison Ledbury, Nicholas (Brianna) Stock and Megan Matschi; and great grandchildren, Ella Ledbury, Macie and Jaxon Gates.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Sterling Park Care Center for compassionate care.