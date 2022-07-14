Paul J. Stang, 62, Lake Henry

December 31, 1959 - July 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry for Paul J. Stang, age 62, of Lake Henry. Paul passed away July 9, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Margaret’s Parish Cemetery in Lake Henry.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, both at the St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Due to COVID concerns, masks are encouraged.

Paul was the son of Louis and Mary (Glatzel) Stang and was born December 31, 1959. He attended Lake Henry’s grade school and graduated from Paynesville High School. He stayed on the family dairy farm and partnered with his brothers Charles and Roger to form Triple S Farms near Lake Henry.

Paul was a brother to 10 siblings and 31 nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly. Everyone in the family has special memories of Paul. Of special note was his kind hearted care for his mother after his father passed away. She counted on him to take her to Saturday evening Mass. His faith, family, friends and neighbors were important to him.

Paul will be deeply missed by his siblings Ruth (Charles) Schultz, Charles Stang, Roger Stang, Michelle (Roger) Watkins, Virginia (Vern) Scherping, Donna Bradford, Earl (Anne) Stang, Evelyn (Ronald) Nietfeld, and Sonia (Donald) Dickerson, 31 nieces and nephews, many farming neighbors and friends, the veterinarian and his family, and Sarah who helps on the farm.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Marcia Stang and brother-in-law Michael Bradford.

A special thank you to Chaplain Fr. Mark Stang and Fr. Glenn Krystosek who helped Paul spiritually this past week and to St. Cloud Hospital’s Cardiac Care Unit and Oncology doctors and nurses who cared for Paul these past weeks.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.