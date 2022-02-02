Paul Henry Winter, 86, St. Cloud

February 13, 1935 - February 2, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday February 8, 2022 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Paul Winter, 86 who died Wednesday at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. The Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate. Entombment will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud.

Paul was born February 13, 1935 in Spring Hill to Paul Z. & Barbara (Muellner) Winter. He worked at Franklin Manufacturing, Fingerhut and PAKO Corp in Msp. He is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Paul liked and tried almost all sports but wasn’t too good at any. He loved to play cards and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 622 in St. Cloud.

He is survived by his brothers, Melvin of Roseville; Norbert of St. Cloud and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Marie Stellmach, Dorthea Winter, brothers, Herbert and Richard.