Paul E. Ostlund, 78, St. Joseph

July 30, 1942 - April 18, 2021

Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Paul E. Ostlund, 78 of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday at his daughter’s home. Pastor Tim Bueckers will officiate and burial will be at a later date in Birchdale, MN. Friends and relatives may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Paul was born July 30, 1942 in Spooner Township, MN to Peter & Gladys (Lund) Ostlund. He married Teresa Osgood on February 2, 1972 in St Cloud, they had four children and they later divorced. Paul grew up in Birchdale and lived in St. Cloud most of his life. He served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of Solid Rock Church and an active member of AA where he served as Treasurer for many years. In his younger days he liked to hunt, fish and golf. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren! He enjoyed watching sports, going to the horse races, playing cards and a good cup of coffee. Paul was a caring, compassionate man and such a proud grandpa!

Survivors include his children, Per Ostlund of Minnetonka, Kirsten (Ryan) Kremers of St. Joseph, Heather Ostlund of Battle Lake, Britt (Marc) Orton of Brainerd; sisters, Reni (Vic) Mord of St. Peter, Joyce (Gordon) Chrisp of Alberta, Canada; grandchildren, Olivia, Kieran, Emma, Ryder, Kate, Blake, Oscar and Tenley. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Lashway, Karen Vedaa and Arlene Rish.

A special thank you to his daughter, Kirsten for the wonderful care given to her father during his final months.