December 3, 1934 – January 29, 2026

Patsy R. Mader, 91, Sartell, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at her home in Sartell.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Patsy “Pat” Ruth (Johansson) Mader was born 12/03/1934 in Moline, IL to the late Rev. Robert Y. and Ruth E. (Harmon) Johansson. Throughout childhood, Pat resided in Salinas, CA, Minot, ND, and Marinette, WI where she graduated high school in 1952. Pat attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, MN, graduating in 1955.

Pat’s first job was in Joliet, IL where she met Rev. Robert “Bob” Mader. They were united in marriage 12/29/1957. Pat spent the remainder of her career working alongside Bob in the church.

Pat and Bob moved around the U.S. They lived in Murdock, MN, Carlton, MN, Charlottesville, VA, Timberville, VA and Faribault, MN before settling in St. Cloud, MN to live out her remaining days.

Pat had a quick wit and was always able to make others laugh, even in the hardest of times. She was kind, compassionate, and willing to help others. While at Edgewood Pat generously offered soda and chocolate to any visitor. At the beginning of each month, she sent a card to every resident who had a birthday. Pat will be remembered for her sense of humor and warm personality.

Pat is survived by daughters, Laura Slaughter, Paula Brennan-Baker, and Deb Mader; grandchildren, David (Heather) Flannigan and Karrie Bahr; and numerous other relatives and friends

She was proceeded in death by her husband Rev. Bob Mader, daughter Linda Huffman, parents, Rev. Robert Johansson and Ruth Johansson, granddaughter Julie Huffman, sister Carol Reiter, brother-in-law Richard Reiter, and brother-in-law Wayne Mader.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Edgewood Senior Living and St. Croix Hospice for all the care provided to their mom over the years.

In lieu of flowers, Pat, and her family request a donation be made to a favorite charity.