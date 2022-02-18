Patrol: Up to 30 Vehicles Involved in Pile-Up Near Brainerd

BRAINERD -- White-out conditions caused a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 371 north of Brainerd near Gull Lake on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no life-threatening injuries in the multi-vehicle crash.

Preliminary reports may have involved 20-30 vehicles. Several motorists were bused from the scene to a local fire hall.

The crash began around 11:45 a.m.

Strong winds whipped up snow across much of the western and northern parts of the state promoting blizzard warnings and winter weather advisories throughout the day on Friday.

Get our free mobile app

State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says some highways in western and northern Minnesota had 100s of motorists stranded due to zero visibility. Troopers & Law Enforcement were able to assist & escort off the highways.

MnDOT says there have been multiple crashes on Interstate 94 near Clearwater as well. Posting the picture below on its Twitter account.

MnDOT MnDOT loading...