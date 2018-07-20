Patrol: Bicyclist Hit by Car in Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A bicyclist is hurt after being hit by a car in Little Falls.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 27 and Lemieur Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car pulling out from Lemieur Street onto westbound Highway 27 when it struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist, 59-year-old Rex Bachman of Little Falls was taken to Little Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 72-year-old Judith Borg of Staples was not hurt.