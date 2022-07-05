Patrick J. O’Donnell, 82, Cold Spring

March 17, 1940 - July 5, 2022

Patrick J. O’Donnell died peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. He is now safely in heaven with all his loved ones who have gone before him.

No services will be held per Patrick’s request. Graveside services will be held at a later date at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Cold Spring.

Patrick was born on March 17, 1940, in St. Cloud, MN to John and Anita (Grebinoski) O’Donnell. He grew up in St. Cloud and attended St. Anthony Grade School and Cathedral High School. He married Donna M. Hansen on October 10, 1970, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

Patrick is survived by his siblings, Doreen Ackley, Carol (Kenneth) Anderson, Sharon (Ed) Buchanan, John; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; brother, Dennis; sister-in-law, Letty O’Donnell; and brother-in-law, Charles Ackley.