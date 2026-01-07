August 24, 1938 - January 2, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Patricia E. (Deters) Vogt, age 87, who died Friday at Benedictine Assumption Home in Cold Spring. A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Patricia was born in St. Cloud, MN to Leonard and Cyrilla E. (Weber) Deters. She married Denis M. Vogt August 29, 1959, in St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie, MN.

Patricia worked at Cold Spring Granite Company as a switchboard operator as well as doing secretarial and office work until she retired. Patricia loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandchildren. Her favorite time of year was Christmas.

Patricia is survived by her children, Timothy (Julie), Jeff, Doug (Natalie), Jodi Jacobson; daughter-in-law, Michele Vogt; siblings, Marlene Daniel, Kathy Maciej, Roger (Judy) Deters, Bev (Dave) Kielty, Debbie (Mike) Hofmann; 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denis; son, Daniel; daughter-in-law, Denise Vogt; sister, Geraldine (Bob) Foster; brothers-in-law, Eric (Nancy) Vogt, and Larry Maciej.

A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Benedictine Assumption Home for their wonderful care.