Patricia “Patsy” A. Aguilar, 55, St. Cloud

October 13, 1966 - January 23, 2022

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patsy Aguilar, 55 of St. Cloud who passed away on Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a time of sharing memories at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday in Sauk Rapids.

Patricia was born on October 13, 1966 in Des Moines, IA. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Joann and Joe Chuck. Patsy moved to Minnesota and soon married. She was a homemaker and was the best cook. She loved to entertain and was a great hostess. Whomever entered her home left as a friend. Her door was always open and her house was always full. Patsy was strong, selfless, supportive and never judgmental. She loved spending time with her family and her animals. Patsy will always be remembered as fun-loving, outgoing and a courageous rebel.

Patsy is survived by her husband James of St. Cloud; daughters, Amanda Jacobs (fiancé Dick Wingard) of Sauk Rapids, Ashley Roberts of St. Cloud, Amora Roberts of Waite Park and Elizabeth Niehaus (Gina Kaasa); grandchildren, Daniel and Isaiah Roberts, Tristan Hoversten and Evelyn Niehaus; step-father, Joe Chuck of Coon Rapids; and brothers, Bob (Dawn) Parks of Freemont and Troy Fischer of Conover, NC. She was preceded in death by her biological parents.