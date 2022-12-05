March 21, 1939 - December 2, 2022

Patricia (Pat) Schmidt, age 83, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at her home in West Des Moines, Iowa. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.

Patricia was born on March 21, 1939 in Knapp, Minnesota to Theodore and Dora (Sundberg) Peterson. After graduating from Cokato High School in 1957, she attended St. Cloud State and graduated with a degree in elementary education. Patricia married Edward Schmidt on April 28, 1962, and celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2022. She taught at Foley and other area elementary schools until she became a homemaker to raise their daughter Pamela. Patricia was a long-time member of Bethlehem Lutheran church, and active in the Mission Quilters and Esther Circle. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and daughter, gardening, and watching the birds and critters.

Survivors include her husband, Ed Schmidt, and daughter, Pam Schmidt, both of West Des Moines; sister Janice Styve; brother Harvey (Glenda) Peterson; brother-in-law Don Schmidt, sister-in-law Mary Lou Randall; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Roland Peterson; and two infant daughters.