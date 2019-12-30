Patricia “Pat” L. Kost, 89, St. Cloud

February 25, 1930 - December 28, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Patricia Kost, age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Nursing Home. Rev. Peter Krichner will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Patricia was born on February 25, 1930 to Thomas and Rosella (Witte) Walsh in St. Cloud. She married James “Jim” Kost on August 25, 1953. She attended St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing, and graduated as a Registered Nurse. Patricia was a stoic military wife with family as her main priority. She was a strong determined woman. She was an amazing cook and her spaghetti and meatballs will not be forgotten. She loved to try new recipes especially desserts with chocolate. She enjoyed reading, puzzles, and Sudoku. Patricia was an amazing mom, wife, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Patricia is survived by her children, Louis (Sue) Kost of Rochester, Tom (Sheryl) Kost of Lindstrom, Kathi Kost of St. Cloud, Tony (Trish) Kost of Wyoming, Dave (Julie) Kost of St. Cloud, Matt (Sheila) Kost of Alexandria, and Mike (Angie) Kost of Sauk Rapids; sister, Mary “Weitzie” (Tom) Fischer of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim and her sister, Kathleen “Kutzie” Pratt.

Patricia’s family would like to thank the Daughters of Elizabeth, the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing Alumni and the Staff at the St. Benedict’s Nursing Home.