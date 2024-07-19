Patricia “Pat” A. Pottratz, 85, Zimmerman

December 28, 1938 - July 16, 2024

attachment-Patricia Pottratz loading...

Patricia “Pat” A. Pottratz, age 85 of Zimmerman, MN, and formerly of Davenport, IA, passed away surrounded by family on July 16, 2024, at Fremont Village Senior Living in Zimmerman. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Father Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will on Monday, July 22, 2024, at 12:30 PM at St. Joseph Cemetery in Elk Mound, WI.

Pat was born to William and Clara (Brehm) Mousel on December 28, 1938, in Rock Elm, WI. She grew up in Elk Mound, graduating from high school in 1956, and ventured off from her small town to Minneapolis, MN, where she worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and HJ Heinz.

While back home visiting her mother in 1958, she was introduced to Lloyd Pottratz. They would go on to marry in August of 1959 and move to Davenport, IA, and together they raised five children. As a couple they built a successful savings and loan business that is still in operation after 50 years.

Pat had many careers, but none was more important to her than her years as a stay-at-home mom and later as a grandmother (Mamma). In 1994 she moved to Champlin to be near her children and grandchildren. Pat enjoyed traveling with family and was able to see many parts of the world. She retired in 2005 and moved to Zimmerman.

A master seamstress and expert quilter, Pat was an active member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church Quilters and Crafters group. She contributed many beautiful quilts that were sold to help support the church and was always willing to take on a sewing project for friends and family who treasure her handmade gifts. Pat also made seasonal décor for the church altar that are still used to this day. She was immensely talented not only with sewing, but she also crocheted, knitted, gardened, and dabbled with drawing and painting. Her homemade cinnamon rolls were second to none. Pat was very humble about her many talents often saying she was, “jack of all trades, master of none.” For those who were blessed to know her and see her work, there was no doubt she had mastered all the trades she undertook during her lifetime.

Following her cancer diagnosis in October 2023, Pat moved to Fremont Village in Zimmerman. She made many new friends with residents and the staff and came to love life there, saying she wished she would have made the move much earlier.

Pat will be deeply missed by her children, Kori (Tom) Crippes of Aledo, TX, Beth (Doug) Ocar of Minneapolis, Kelly (Jason) Swanson of Otsego, Sean (Erin) Pottratz of Coralville, IA, and Marc (Craven) Pottratz of Phoenix, AZ; her beloved grandchildren, Rachael Brust, Jacob (Jacqui) Crippes, Paige Crippes, Elizabeth Ocar, Lucie Swanson, Anthony Pottratz, Payton (Alex Lind) Pottratz, and Mitchell Pottratz; her four great-grandchildren, James, Charlotte, Vera, and a little one on the way; she is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Mousel; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Mousel and Clara Detwiller; all four of her siblings, Harold Mousel, Eugene Mousel, Marion Curry, and Roger Mousel; her grandson, Joe Crippes; and her beloved furry companions, “Mandy” and “Molly.”