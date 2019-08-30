Patricia Kathryn Johnson, 95, Crosby, formerly of Foley

October 2, 1923 - August 26, 2019

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm, MN for Patricia Kathryn Johnson, age 95. The Lord called her home on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Cuyuna Regional Care Center at Crosby, MN. The Reverend Joseph Backowski will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Lawrence Parish Cemetery at Duelm. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church.

Patricia was born on October 2, 1923 in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Joseph W. and Rose T. (Juergens) Pfeiffer. Pat graduated from the College of St. Catherine in 1944. She was united in marriage to William Charles Johnson on August 17, 1946. Three sons were born to this union. She lived in St. Paul and later near Foley. She spent summers with the family on Wilkins Lake in Aitkin County. After retirement, Pat and Bill moved to the lake home full time, where she lived until she became a resident of Cuyuna Regional Care Center in Crosby, 15 years ago.

She enjoyed gardening, canning pickles and jam, playing cards, cooking and playing with her grandchildren.

She was a former member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm.

She is survived by her two sons, William (Bill Jr.) and his wife Donna of Makena, HI and Terrence and his wife Maggie of Pequot Lakes; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William; and her youngest son, David.