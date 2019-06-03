Patricia Gruba, 83, Sauk Rapids

March 14, 1936 - May 31, 2019

Patricia Gruba, age 83 of Sauk Rapids, passed away May 31, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Community under the care of St. Croix Hospice. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will Officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home and burial will follow at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Gilman. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Patricia Frances Gruba was born March 14, 1936 in Gilman, Minnesota to Charles and Mary (Sodowski) Lepinski. Some of Patricia's fondest memories of her childhood were times spent helping her dad on the family farm and riding her horse. She married John Gruba on October 17, 1953 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Gilman. She was a traditional homemaker who gardened, canned, and took great pride in her family home. Together the couple raised three sons. In her younger years, Pat volunteered at the St. Cloud Hospital, caring for newborns in the nursery. The couple started Gruba Cabinets in Sauk Rapids and operated the business until 1975. They moved to Ely and purchased the Silver Rapids Lodge, which they owned and operated until 1992. While at the resort, they acquired many friends from around the continental United States and visited many of them throughout the years. After their retirement, they moved to the Duelm area. Pat always said that her grandchildren were her greatest blessing and that they brought a smile to her face and a twinkle to her eye.

She is survived by her sons: Rod (Sheila) Gruba, Ely; David (Kathy) Gruba, Ely and Jeff Gruba of Becker. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Adam, Eric, Kimberly Egan, Andy and Ryan and 7 great grandchildren: Brooke, Brant, Madelyn, Olivia, Willow, Eva, Emma and sisters and brother: Rose Dohrmann, Sauk Rapids; Annette Starr, Medford, OR; Carl, Brooklyn Center and many other relatives and friends She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, John and brothers and sisters: Dorothy, Marcella, Irene, Robert, Richard and Clara.