Patricia E. Anderson, 87, St. Cloud

January 21, 1938 – May 29, 2025

Patricia Elizabeth Anderson, age 87, entered into eternal life at 12:09 PM on Thursday, May 29, 2025 peacefully at her home in St. Cloud.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday. Burial will be in Woodbine Cemetery, Valley City, ND.

Patricia was born January 21, 1938, in Bismarck, ND to Edward E. and Vivian D. (Wagher) Swanston. She graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Master of Social Work and went on to become director of social work at Good Shepherd Community. She married Larry Leroy Anderson.

Pat was a super loving mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Pat stayed active by swimming at the YMCA, playing pickleball, and walking. She enjoyed travelling to Florida, eating out with friends and liked a good BBQ. Pat loved animals and adopted many cats over the years.

Pat is survived by her sons, Michael (Pepper) Anderson and Jeffrey Anderson; sister, Sharon Giannetto; niece, Annette Giannetto and her family; nephew Bryan Giannetto and his family; and grandchildren, Noah Anderson, Sophia Anderson, and Tawny Wyatt; great-grandchildren, Luke Rylan, Easton and Auston Wyatt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry on August 10, 1995, and his parents Roy and Mable Anderson.

A life well lived now at peace resting with The Lord. Love ya.