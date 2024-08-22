Patricia A. Grelson, 74, Sartell

August 5, 1950 - August 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2024 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Patricia Grelson, age 74, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. The rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Patty was born August 5, 1950 in St. Cloud to Robert and Leona (Ganskop) Ellis. She married Michael Grelson on February 20, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Patty lived in the Sauk Rapids/Sartell area all of her life. She worked as a Sander in the construction industry, retiring in 1994. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Patty enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, and deer hunting. She was energetic, a hard worker, great cook, and family orientated.

Patty is survived by her husband, Michael Grelson of Sartell; daughter, Candice Grelson of Sartell; brothers, Gary (Sharon) Ellis of Sauk Rapids and William Ellis of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Mikayla (Travis), Audrey (Chris) and great grandchild, Caroline. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Michael Grelson, Jr.