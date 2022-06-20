Patricia A. Cameron, 88, Cold Spring

February 26, 1934 - June 19, 2022

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring for Patricia A. Cameron, Age 88, of Pleasant Lake who died peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St. Augusta.

Pattie was born on February 26, 1934, in Detroit, MI. She married Clifton Cameron in 1958.

She is survived by her son, Kip and daughter, Ann Ladue.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton and her son, Clay.