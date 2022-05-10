Passport Offers Discounts on Craft Beverages Around MN

UNDATED -- Explore Minnesota wants you to get out and start sipping this summer. They've just launched their first-ever Minnesota Sips Passport.

You can download it for free onto your phone and then get special discounts and breweries, distilleries, wineries and cideries all across the state.

Explore Minnesota spokeswoman Alyssa Hayes says they are doing this promotion because the craft beverage sector is such an important part of Minnesota's tourism industry.

We want to sip locally, we want to try new things. This is our chance to really recognize the Minnesota craft beverage scene.

Hayes says if you check in to at least five different featured locations between now and July 15th you'll be eligible to win one of 35 $25 gift cards. The second entry period between July 16th and November 1st has another 35 $25 gift cards.

Get our free mobile app

Back Shed Brewing in Waite Park and Beaver Island Brewing in St. Cloud are both offering 'buy one pint, get one free' on the passport.