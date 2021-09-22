Passenger in UTV Hurt In Collision with Jeep

PIERZ -- A passenger riding in a side-by-side UTV was hurt in a collision with a Jeep.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in Pierz.

Thirty-nine-year-old Bradley Bednar of Pierz was going north on Edward Street driving the UTV.

Eighty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Boser of Pierz was going west on 1st Avenue Southeast in the Jeep. Boser stopped at the stop sign and then went into the intersection and struck the UTV, causing it to roll onto its side.

Thirty-seven-year-old Desiree Bednar of Pierz was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.