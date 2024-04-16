Passenger Hurt When Pickup Hits Building in Cold Spring

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A passenger was hurt when the pickup she was riding in left the highway and crashed into a building.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 23 at Sauk River Road in Cold Spring.

Sixty-one-year-old Michael Shepersky of Two Harbors was traveling west when his pickup entered the ditch and collided with a car wash and a tree.

Shepersky was not hurt but his passenger, 60-year-old Jodi Shepersky of Two Harbors, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES