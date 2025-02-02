Partridge Appointed New Head Of Public Utilities Commission

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has appointed Audrey Partridge as the new commissioner of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC). Partridge has been the director of the Center for Energy and Environment since 2017.

Governor Walz says Partridge is a proven leader with expertise in regulatory policy and an extensive background in energy and environmental work. Partridge says she is grateful for the appointment and will work hard to meet Minnesota's ambitious clean energy goals while maintaining affordability.

Prior to her role with the Center for Energy and Environment Partridge held roles of senior regulatory analyst and local energy policy manager with Centerpoint Energy. The PUC regulates the natural gas, electricity, telephone service, and natural gas industries in Minnesota.

