Parkwood Cinema Offering A Hauntingly Good Time

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Halloween is fast approaching but you can have a spooktacularly good time at Marcus Theatre's across the country on Saturday, including Waite Park's Parkwood Cinema.

E.T. Premiere Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

For $9.00 Marcus's Halloween Party will let you see a classic movie and have some holiday fun. Attendees can choose to watch E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial at 11:00 a.m. or Despicable Me 4 at 11:15 a.m., and they will also get a Trick or Treat candy.

Universal Pictures And Illumination Present A Special "Despicable Me 4" Screening At IMAX HQ Randy Shropshire, Getty Images, loading...

Plus there will be photo opportunities, Halloween-themed crafts, games, and more. People are encouraged to dress up in costume and all the festivities start 45 minutes before the show.

Selena Gomez Visits Dylan's Candy Bar For Unicef's 2008 Trick-Or-Treat Joe Corrigan, Getty Images loading...

