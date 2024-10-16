Parkwood Cinema Offering A Hauntingly Good Time

Parkwood Cinema Offering A Hauntingly Good Time

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Halloween is fast approaching but you can have a spooktacularly good time at Marcus Theatre's across the country on Saturday, including Waite Park's Parkwood Cinema.

For $9.00 Marcus's Halloween Party will let you see a classic movie and have some holiday fun. Attendees can choose to watch E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial at 11:00 a.m. or Despicable Me 4 at 11:15 a.m., and they will also get a Trick or Treat candy.

Plus there will be photo opportunities, Halloween-themed crafts, games, and more. People are encouraged to dress up in costume and all the festivities start 45 minutes before the show.

