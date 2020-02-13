Parent Company of Famous Dave’s to Acquire Granite City Chain

MINNETONKA -- The parent company of the Famous Dave's restaurant chain is set to buy the Granite City Food and Brewery chain.

Minnetonka-based BBQ Holdings, Inc. announced the move Thursday. Terms of the asset purchase agreement were not disclosed.

The struggling Granite City chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in December. Granite City Food & Brewery's Board of Directors determined a restructuring was needed, and could only be accomplished by filing for Chapter 11.

Granite City Food & Brewery's first location opened in St. Cloud in 1999. It now includes 25 restaurants in 13 states, along with four Cadillac Ranch restaurants in four states.

The Famous Dave's St. Cloud location closed abruptly last April after 12 years of business.