Paramount Theatre Receiving Financial Help [PODCAST]

The Paramount Center for the Arts or Paramount Theatre has received financial assistance from the Central Minnesota Arts Board and the Minnesota State Arts Board. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She says those grants have allowed them to continue with the programs they still do have and their small staff. She says the just approved "Save Our Stages Act" that was just passed by the federal government is something they are waiting to apply for and that she sees those dollars significant. Listen to our conversation below.

Boulka says they continue to offer virtual performances while the pandemic continues to be a factor. Offerings right now include pianist Jim Bickman for 5 shows February 12-14, virtual field trips with Sunpie - Afro Louisiana music and history March 16th and Ireland with Michael on March 17th. Learn more about these offerings at paramountarts.org.

The Paramount is still offering virtual art classes on their website as well. Gretchen says they are hoping more and more people get the Covid-19 vaccine and that they can welcome people back inside the Paramount by late summer or early fall. She says they are putting together a lineup of events starting in September.

