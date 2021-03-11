Paramount Theatre Offering Two Virtual Shows Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- You can catch one of two virtual shows put on by the Paramount Theatre next week.

On Tuesday you can see a one hour educational performance from Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes.

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts. She says the New Orleans native has traveled all over the world playing his own style of music.

His performance is really centered around what he likes to call Afro-Louisiana music. It's a combination of blues, zydeco, gospel, Caribbean and African influenced rhythms and melodies.

The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be available on-demand through April 12th. Boulka says the second event will be a St. Patrick's Day show featuring Michael Londra.

Michael Londra was the lead singer with the River Dance show so many people have seen. It will be a beautiful show, with not only music but he goes out into the country side to meet with musicians and dancers. It's a nice way to celebrate Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.

Ireland with Michael starts at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets for both shows can be found on the Paramount Theatre website.