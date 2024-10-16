Spotlight: Paramount Has Wide Variety of Acts Scheduled

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a wide variety of entertainment taking place at the Paramount Theater in downtown St. Cloud.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says GREAT Theatre's production of "Waitress" will be performed over the next two weekends.

Then, fans of Henry Mancini will enjoy a matinee show on Tuesday, October 29th with a group called Jukebox Saturday Night.

We have a wonderful group coming in they've been on our stage a number of times, but this particular performance is celebrating the music of Henry Mancini and it's in honor of his 100th birthday.  You may recognize some of the music from Breakfast At Tiffany's, or the Pink Panther, it's going to be a great big band show.

Boulka says they are excited to have former American Idol winner Kris Allen come to town on November 1St.

He may be the first American Idol winner that we've had at the Paramount, so we're excited about that.  He does a great combination of pop, rock and acoustic music.  Pairing with this event we're doing a karaoke contest in the lobby prior to the show.

Country music artist John Berry will be at the Paramount on November 14th.

Puppy Pals Live will be on stage on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 p.m.

Great Theatre is performing the musical "Waitress" this weekend and next weekend, then they have "Wizard Of Oz" in late November.

