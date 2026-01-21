ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a wide variety of entertainment coming to the Paramount Center for the Arts over the next several weeks.

Get our free mobile app

GREAT Theatre's "School of Rock the Musical" takes over the stage for the next three weekends.

Read More: Spotlight: GREAT Theatre's 'School Of Rock'

Fans of Willie Nelson can take in a tribute show called "Willie & Family Live" by Michael Moore with two performances on Thursday, February 12th.

We occasionally do tribute shows for different artists, and we saw this one come across our plate and thought it looked like something that this community would really love.

Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says this is a new show for them. Tickets for the 1:30 p.m. show are going fast. You can get discounted tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show through The Value Connection.

On Valentine's night, Saturday, February 14th, The Peking Acrobats will be a show for the whole family.

This is going to be a beautiful show, obviously celebrating some Chinese culture with acrobatics, they do different things like trick cycling, juggling, and even some live musicians.

Student tickets for this show are just $10. Other shows coming to the Paramount in February include Anthony Shore Presents Elvis on February 19th and Tiffany on February 20th.