Pantowners Car Show & Swap Meet This Weekend in St. Cloud

Calling all antique car enthusiasts! The annual Pantowners car show and swap meet is coming to the Benton County fairgrounds this coming Sunday, August 15th from 7am to 3pm.

You'll have the chance to look at and admire so many antique cars from over the last 100 years. Most of the vehicles will be outdoors, but there will be some indoors from the 20s, 30s and 40s.

Admission is just $7 for adults. Kids 15 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

This car show has been a favorite for 46 years and always happens on the 3rd Sunday of August.

New this year:

Traditional Hot Rod class: This includes pre-war cars with pre 1960 appearance and technology, including wheels and no fuel injection.

Powerhouse Mobile Dyno: Bring your own car to be tested on the Dyno. Cost in $70 per car.

Kids tractor pull: The tractor pull will happen from 11am to 1pm for ages 5 through 10 and includes prizes and trophies.

There are some great photos from the last Pantowners Car show which was in 2019, there was no car show in 2020 due to the pandemic. But this year looks to be bigger and better than 2019. There will be some food vendors on site, and if you are one of the first 500 show vehicles, there will be a goodie bag provided.

If you do plan to attend, keep in mind that there are no pets allowed, no motorized vehicles, no bikes or rollerblades or skateboards. For more information on the car show check out their website.

