Pamela “Pam” Schnettler, 56, Sartell (Formerly of Browerville)

November 9, 1961 – October 6, 2018

Pamela “Pam” Schnettler, 56, Sartell, MN, formerly of Browerville, MN, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2018 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 11, 2018 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN at 6:00 P.M. Visitation will be Thursday, October 11, 2018 from 5:00 – 6:00 P.M. at the church with a reception to follow the funeral mass. Funeral arrangements were entrusted by the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

She was married for more than 36 years to her husband, Greg, and had two daughters: Erica, 28, and Jena, 25. Pam was born in Browerville, MN on November 9, 1961. She graduated from Browerville High School and received a degree in medical records from Moorhead State University.

Pam was a dedicated employee for the St. Cloud Hospital and CentraCare Health System for over 35 years. She enjoyed her work and made many dear friends among her coworkers. Pam loved music and enjoyed going to concerts and the Paramount Theatre in St. Cloud with her friends. Pam also loved to travel the country with her husband and spend long weekends with her daughters.

Survivors include her husband, Greg Schnettler; daughters Erica and Jena Schnettler; mother, Patricia Lucas; grandmother, Dorthy Beringer; siblings, Susan Bidinger, Julie Iten and Michael Lucas.

She was preceded in death by her father Clarion Lucas.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please make donations to the Coborn Cancer Center in Pam’s name: https://www.centracare.com/services/cancer/support-cancer-care/