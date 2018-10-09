Pamela “Pam” M. Petron, 50, Rice

April 16, 1968 - October 7, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Pamela “Pam” M. Petron, age 50, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Rev. Thomas Becker will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Pam was born April 16, 1968 in St. Cloud to Everett & Rita (Peternell) Sobania. She married John Petron on May 2, 1992 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Pam grew up in St. Stephen and moved to Rice after her marriage. She graduated from SCSU with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and worked in public accounting for two years. She worked at Gopher State Contractors since 1994 and became President of the company in 2006. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was a former member of the Finance Committee. Pam was also a member of The CMBA, St. Stephen Lions Club, Chairman of the Board of Pine Country Bank, and was a 4H Leader. Quilting and traveling were her passions. She was able to donate numerous quilts to the church, family and friends. Pam lived a full life in her 50 years, traveling around the world! She also enjoyed cooking, baking and being with family and friends. She loved her time at the cabin on Lake George. She was an avid Vikings fan and was a selfless, strong, friendly, loving, passionate person. Pam was successful at everything she did, above all else, she loved spending time with her children and her husband!

Survivors include her husband, John of Rice; children, Megan (Cole) Graczyk of Little Falls, Kristen Petron of Rice and Allen Petron of Rice; parents, Everett & Rita Sobania of St. Stephen; brothers, Paul (Diana) Sobania of Navarre, FL and Tony (Tina) Sobania of Morrill; mother-in-law, Dorrain Petron of Rice; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Pam was preceded in death by her grandparents; father-in-law, Gale Petron; and aunt, Pauline (Cal) Ristow.