Pamela “Pam” J. Bardon, 53, Sauk Rapids

June 14, 1966 - July 4, 2019

There will be no services for Pamela “Pam” J. Bardon, age 53, who passed away Thursday at her home.

Pam was born June 14, 1966 in Cleveland, OH to Charles & Marilyn (Davis) Leith. She has lived in the St. Cloud area since she was 25, and served our country as a recruiting officer for the U.S. Air Force. For most of her life she was a homemaker. Pam enjoyed camping, traveling, cooking, campfires, cats and dogs. She also enjoyed going to Redwood for powwows, and was very proud of her Native American culture. Pam was kind, caring, had a good sense of humor, a great memory, and was always looking after David.

Survivors include her boyfriend of 22 years, David Lietha of St. Cloud; children, Michael, Jeffrey, Angie, and Rebecca Bardon; siblings, Chuck, Delano, and Kim Leith; and four grandchildren. Pam was preceded in death by her parents.